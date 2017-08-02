Colombo Test: Virat Kohli confirms KL Rahul's return, either Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund to make way

New Delhi: Team India captain Virat Kohli confirmed the return of opening batsman KL Rahul for the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo but refrained from revealing who among Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund will be dropped.

Kohli attended to a media question in a press conference at Colombo on the eve of the opening day of the second Test, with most of the queries revolving around the return of the Karnataka batsman in India's XI.

Though admitting that it is tough to decide who makes way for Rahul, the skipper revealed that all the players are professional enough to understand the team's decision.

When asked about how to pick the opening pair when all three available players look in bright form, Kohli said that the selection depends on which player can have more of an impact on the game.

Though, he also admitted that it is difficult to narrow down on your options when all the players are playing well.

Earlier, head coach Ravi Shastri said that he is keeping on eye on Rahul's form in the practice sessions after he spent 2-3 days in the hospital battling viral fever which ruled him out of the opening Test at Galle.

"Rahul is (doing) good. We are watching him closely. He went through some tough times and he was in the hospital for 2-3 days. Obviously, it has taken a lot out of him.

"So we have to be very careful how we treat him, we are watching him very closely and he is getting better by the day," Shastri had said during media interaction ahead of the second Test beginning Thursday.

Shikhar Dhawan, who made 190 and 14 in two innings as India registered a 304-run victory over the Lankans in first Test, while Abhinav Mukund bagged 12 and 81 in his two innings at Galle.

Kohli also revealed that all of his boys have looked in good touch in the nets, and he hopes that they put in an even better performance in the upcoming Test in Colombo.