Confusion over age of Delhi under-19 cricket captain Manjot Kalra

The BCCI and the DDCA are not on the same page as far as Manjot Kalra's age is concerned. Kalra is the captain of the Delhi under-19 team and has been under a controversy over age fudging in recent months.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2017 - 13:38
Confusion over age of Delhi under-19 cricket captain Manjot Kalra

New Delhi: The BCCI and the DDCA are not on the same page as far as Manjot Kalra’s age is concerned. Kalra is the captain of the Delhi under-19 team and has been under a controversy over age fudging in recent months.

It is a serious allegation since age fudging is now considered a criminal offence. While Kalra has been cleared by the BCCI, DDCA seem unconvinced and want him to undergo another test.

 The DDCA’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by former cricketer Madan Lal were also left embarrassed as Delhi’s U-19 team for Cooch Behar Trophy, which was selected on Thursday with Kalra as the captain, was first uploaded on association’s website and then pulled down after multiple complaints of age-fudging.

DDCA administrator Justice Vikramajeet Sen has ordered that all eligible U-19 cricketers would again undergo medical test for age-verification. Left-handed batsman Kalra, who recently scored a hundred against England U-19 in a youth Test in England, is considered to be a certainty for next year’s junior World Cup in New Zealand.

Along with Shubhman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, Kalra is considered to be among the best from the current U-19 crop of players training under Rahul Dravid. (With PTI inputs)

Delhi under-19 captainCricketManjot Kalra

