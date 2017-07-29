Contrasting Test careers of Virat Kohli and Abhinav Mukund

New Delhi: Six long years, that is what is took Abhinav Mukund to notch up his second Test fifty donning the Indian jersey. A sigh of relief probably for the 27-year-old Chennaiyan cricketer. But the irony that couples with his story sound more interesting than his knock of 81 on Day 3 of the Galle Test, on Friday.

It was back in June 20, 2011, that Abhinav Mukund made his Test debut for India. The then Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side was up against West Indies at Kingston. Another Indian also made his debut alongside the opener. Coincidentally, both failed to shine with the bat in both the innings. The second Test too didn't turn their way with the latter going for a duck in the first innings. It was only in the third game that Mukund struck a patient 62. He had amassed 147 in six innings while the other player scored 76 runs in five innings.

Mukund was thus given the green signal for India's next series, against England while the other cricketer was left out. But unfortunate for the 27-year-old as he failed to grasp the English pitch. His poor performance in the first two matches led to him being dropped from the Indian side for the third Test. And that was the end of his tale. Mukund failed to make a return back to the squad thereafter.

Interestingly, the other player paved his way into the playing XI and in that very year he was selected for India's tour of Australia. He had amassed 300 runs, the highest among the Indian squad which included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman. A century, a half-century and that cemented his place into the squad. And today he not only rules almost all batting charts, he is also leading the no.1 Test team. Yes, it is Virat Kohli.

Since then, the skipper has notched up 16 Test tons, 14 half-centuries scoring a total of 4497 runs in 97 innings, at an average of 49.41. While Mukund has played just six Test matches scoring 227 runs at an average of 18.91.

It was earlier this year that the Chennai-based player had made a Test comeback after about five years. Murali Vijay's injury turned out to be a golden opportunity for Mukund. He was recalled to the India A squad ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh and then again during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in February. But he failed to capitilise on both these opportunities.

He was once again included into the Indian squad for the Sri Lankan tour owing to KL Rahul's illness and Murali Vijay's injury. He fumbled in the preparatory game and then in the first innings of the Galle Test too, but then put forth a flamboyant 81 on Day 3 of the first Test alongside Virat Kohli.

The duo stitched 133-run partnership for the third wicket to lift India's lead to 498 runs at the end of the third session. It was only in the final over of the game that Abhinav fell victim to Gunathilaka, with the umpire signalling it as leg-before-wicket. Though he departed for 81, it was a moment to rejoice as it was his second Test fifty in his career, but Mukund was rather disappointed.

"We have certain plans, where we try to hold our partnership together at the start and end of each session because when you start and end the session well, it is a big plus for the team. That's something we speak about a lot.

"I thought if two settled batsmen were not out today, that would have given us the impetus to get a few more in the first hour and then put them back in. Unfortunately, I got out. It is not something we can control, but it is something we have in the back of our head that we finish the session well," he said.

Looking at the team, is Mukund's place in the playing XI confirmed as of now? Well, Shikhar Dhawan is for the moment the top-choice after his phenomenal 190 in the first innings. And then BCCI had tweeted on Friday, that KL Rahul is back after recovering from a viral fever. The opener was incredible during the Australia series and Kohli wouldn't mind drafting him in despite three-month long absence from the Gentlemen's arena. Where does Mukund lie, is still a question to be raised.