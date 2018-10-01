हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shane Warne

Controversy erupts in Aussie cricket as Shane Warne calls Steve Waugh 'most selfish player'

Shane Warne opens up about his rift with Steve Waugh.

Controversy erupts in Aussie cricket as Shane Warne calls Steve Waugh &#039;most selfish player&#039;
File Image (Courtesy: PTI)

Former Australian Cricketer Shane Warne opened up about Steve Waugh in his autobiography saying that he (Waugh) was "the most selfish player I ever played with, and was only worried about averaging 50".

Warne in his upcoming autobiography - No Spin - has revealed about the moment which created a rift between him and Steve Waugh. 

In his autobiography, Warne opens up about a particular incident after Waugh became the captain. Warne reveals that Waugh changed completely after taking up captaincy.

Waugh used to suggest how to spend time on deciding what sort of person he wants to be in life and how to conduct himself, Warne wrote in his book. 

"He became a completely different person when he took over as captain,” Warne wrote. “It wasn't that he dropped me. I have no issue about being dropped if I'm not performing; if you don't perform, out you go. But there was more to it than my performances - I think it was jealousy. He started to niggle away, telling me to look at my diet and spend more time on deciding what sort of person I wanted to be in my life, how to conduct myself - that sort of stuff. I said, 'Mate - worry about yourself."

Recalling one of the Test series in 1999 against West Indies, Warne tells how he was dropped by Waugh for the final Test match even after coach Geoff Marsh and selector Allan Border were backing the former.

"I was the vice-captain and bowling pretty ordinary and Tugga (Waugh) opened the selection meeting between the two of us and Geoff Marsh, the coach, by saying, 'Warney, I don't think you should play this next Test.'"

During the Test series between Australia and West Indies, Warne was not in his best form as the leg-spinner had gone through a surgery, due to which his performance in the Test matches were affected.

Revealing more about the conversation while he was dropped by Waugh, Warne wrote how there was silence when the captain took the decision. 

He wrote, "Silence. 'Er, right,' I said. 'Why?' 'I don't think you're bowling very well, mate.' 'Yes... fair call,' I admitted. 'My shoulder [after surgery] is taking longer than I thought but it's close now. The feel is slowly coming back and then the rhythm will come, mate. I'm not worried.'"

Marsh and Allan Border, the selector who was on tour then, backed Warne to play but Waugh remained adamant in his decision, saying "No, I appreciate your thoughts, AB, but Warney's not playing. I'm going with my gut here. Sorry, guys."

Warne reveals that this moment brought differences between the two as he was more than disappointed in his friend. 

"Disappointed is not a strong enough word,” Warne wrote. “When the crunch came Tugga didn't support me, and I felt so totally let down by someone who I had supported big time and was also a good friend. I conducted myself badly, to be honest. I wasn't that supportive of the team, which I regret.

"Looking back, this was probably a combination of the shoulder issue still eating away at me and the pure anger bubbling inside at Steve's lack of trust. During the first three Tests, at various times some of the bowlers came to me, grumbling about Tugga's captaincy and field placements and stuff. I said I was backing him to the hilt and if they had a problem with the captain they should go see him direct. Perhaps because of this, I was deeply disappointed that he didn't back me in return."

Warne had to abide by the captain's decision and missed out the final Test. Australian team went on to win the final one but Waugh eventually lost a friend.

