Cooch Behar Trophy: Four-star Arjun Tendulkar shines in Mumbai's win over Assam

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar's rise as a pacer continued with each passing match. In his latest match, the 18-year-old took a four-for to help Mumbai beat Assam by an innings and 154 Runs in their Cooch Behar Trophy Under 19 match at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

The star son of Sachin Tendulkar returned with figures of 4/44 in 15 overs in the second innings. Last month, Arjun took a five-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh in the same tournament.

After winning the toss, Mumbai chose to bowl first and dismissed Assam for a paltry 94 with Sidak Singh taking a five-wicket haul. In reply, Mumbai scored 357 with Varun Lavande scoring a ton.

Then, Arjun starred with the ball to dismiss Assam for 109 runs and set up an innings victory.

From time to time, Arjun got the opportunity to bowl to world's biggest players like Virat Kohli. He was roped in as one of the net bowlers for India before India's New Zealand ODI match against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Earlier, he had injured England batsman Jonny Bairstow with yorker during a net session at Lord's.