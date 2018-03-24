Corey Anderson replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile at Royal Challengers Bangalore

New Delhi: New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will replace injured Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

This was confirmed by the IPL's technical committee on Saturday.

Coulter-Nile, who claimed 15 wickets from eights games for Kolkata Knight Riders last season, has been ruled out owing to an injury.

In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP), and the franchise subsequently picked the New Zealander for his base price of Rs 2 crore, a BCCI media release stated.

The franchise, too, issued a statement, confirming the news.

"Nathan Coulter-Nile is still recovering from a sustained injury and has been prescribed ample rest. He is a player of tremendous talent and owing to his treatment, however, he won't be able to play during IPL Season 11.

"His absence will be felt greatly both in the team and on the ground. Team RCB wishes Nathan a heartfelt speedy recovery and an early comeback.

"Replacing him in the squad is the explosive Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson. Corey plays a bold game and has incredible potential. We all welcome him to the RCB squad."

RCB begin their campaign with an away game against KKR on April 8.