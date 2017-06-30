close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cricket-Australia board says no deal with players; leaves around 200 cricketers uncontracted

Cricket Australia said the union had refused to negotiate, leaving no chance for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) to be struck before the midnight deadline on Friday.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 15:27
Cricket-Australia board says no deal with players; leaves around 200 cricketers uncontracted
PTI

Melbourne: The Australian cricket board confirmed on Friday there would be no eleventh hour breakthrough in a bitter pay dispute with the players` union, leaving more than 200 leading cricketers uncontracted and the fate of future tournaments in limbo.

Cricket Australia said the union had refused to negotiate, leaving no chance for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) to be struck before the midnight deadline on Friday.

"Cricket Australia (CA) today acknowledged that a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will not be agreed before 1 July and repeated its call for the Australian Cricketers` Association (ACA) to come to the negotiating table and show genuine flexibility in the best interests of the players and the game," the board said in a statement.

The ACA has blamed CA`s insistence on altering a 20-year-old revenue-share model for the breakdown in talks and has refused to deal with the board`s lead negotiator.

The ACA called on CA CEO James Sutherland to come to the negotiating table this week but the long-serving executive has kept silent since he emailed players in May, informing them they would be "unemployed" if they failed to agree to a new MoU by the June 30 deadline.

Australia`s reputation in the sporting community has been tarnished and it was an unfair situation for the broadcasters, the ACA said.

"Refusing offers of flexibility and to attend mediation says a lot," ACA president Greg Dyer said in a statement. "As does the refusal of the CA CEO to be involved.

"It says they weren`t fair dinkum. It`s been a case of divide and rule from the start and when that failed the threats started and haven`t stopped.

"All of which has failed."

SUNDAY MEETING

CA improved its offer to players last week, promising more cricketers a share in profits, but the union, which is refusing to budge from its demand for a share of overall revenues, quickly rejected it.

CA has said the revenue-share model is unfit for modern times and is starving funding of grass-roots cricket, while players say it has underpinned the game`s growth and prosperity over the past 20 years.

About 230 players would be uncontracted by Saturday but around 70 would still be tethered to state contracts, local media have reported, and would be expected to train and play.

The lockout could potentially scupper next month`s Australia A tour to South Africa, which includes a number of prominent test players, including batsmen Usman Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell.

ACA said that players would meet on Sunday in an emergency executive meeting to decide the road ahead, including whether they might boycott the tour of South Africa which starts with a four-day match on July 12.

"Given CA`s negotiation strategy from day one of these negotiations, we have made plans for this possibility," ACA chief executive Alistair Nicholson said.

"We are ready to roll-out support to the players who need it. We have set aside funds to help players who need to pay their bills.

"And The Cricketers` Brand will now be sourcing sponsorships as well."

Further tournaments, including a two-test tour of Bangladesh, and a one-day international series in India, also remain in doubt.

TAGS

Cricket-AustraliaJames Sutherlandcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Gunners fans must get behind Arsene Wenger: Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis
Football

Gunners fans must get behind Arsene Wenger: Arsenal chief e...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray vs Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic in potential semi-final clashes
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray vs Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer...

Ankit Bawne says India A selection a step forward in right direction
cricket

Ankit Bawne says India A selection a step forward in right...

Ben Stokes reveals what he did with whopping Rs 14.5 crore he bagged at IPL 2017 auction
cricket

Ben Stokes reveals what he did with whopping Rs 14.5 crore...

Bournemouth sign defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea for undisclosed club record fee
Football

Bournemouth sign defender Nathan Ake from Chelsea for undis...

India&#039;s next coach: Is Virat Kohli open to working with a foreign candidate as Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement?
cricket

India's next coach: Is Virat Kohli open to working wit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video