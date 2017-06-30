close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cricket Australia braces for turmoil as pay dispute rages on; Ashes series under threat

The current Memorandum of Understanding between CA and the Australian Cricketers` Association (ACA) expires at midnight (1400 GMT) with hopes of a late breakthrough fading fast.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 10:28
Cricket Australia braces for turmoil as pay dispute rages on; Ashes series under threat
PTI

Sydney: Cricket Australia and the country`s players looked set to miss a deadline to resolve a pay dispute on Friday, potentially leaving players unemployed and threatening fixtures including this year`s Ashes series.

The current Memorandum of Understanding between CA and the Australian Cricketers` Association (ACA) expires at midnight (1400 GMT) with hopes of a late breakthrough fading fast.

The warring parties have failed to come to an agreement over revenue-sharing, and almost 230 players will be out of contract and will not be paid a retainer until a new MoU is agreed.

Players who are on multi-year contracts that go beyond June 30 will continue to be paid, and will be required to play and train as before.

The Australia A tour to South Africa in July is the first in the firing line, with its fate unknown if a new accord is not struck.

Australia`s Test tour to Bangladesh in August and September and the lucrative one-day international series in India in September are also at risk, along with the showpiece home Ashes Test series against England later this year.

The women`s team are currently competing in the World Cup in the United Kingdom. They have a special contract that will run until the tournament is complete.

Players are due to assemble in Brisbane for training on Monday ahead of the scheduled Australia A tour of South Africa. The first tour match is supposed to start on July 12.

Reports said that CA could hand out-of-contract stars like Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khawaja tour contracts that would ensure their participation in the series, although there is also the possibility of a boycott if no agreement is reached.

The ACA board and executive are set to hold a meeting in Sydney on Sunday where they will consider the players` response should the agreement lapse and the bulk of contracted cricketers become unemployed.

CA want to modify the current pay model whereby players receive a share (around 25 percent) of agreed cricket-related gross revenue, and replace it with a revised offer to divide a portion of surpluses among all players as well as deliver pay rises for men`s and women`s international and domestic cricketers.

The updated offer, made last Friday, was rejected by the ACA which remains staunchly opposed to any move away from a revenue-sharing model.

The players` union released its own proposal last March under which the definition of revenue is broadened and players receive a smaller (22.5 percent) share.

That was rejected by CA, which said it retained the "inflexible" income-based revenue model to distribute payments. Since then, negotiations have remained at a virtual standstill.

TAGS

Cricket AustraliaAshescricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Football, showbiz stars gather for Lionel Messi&#039;s wedding bash
Football

Football, showbiz stars gather for Lionel Messi's wedd...

Virender Sehwag&#039;s brilliant post praising Indian soldiers will leave you teary-eyed
cricket

Virender Sehwag's brilliant post praising Indian soldi...

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
West Indies vs India 2017cricket

West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI: Preview, Live Streaming, TV...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: India vs West Indies – Highlights and important stats you must know
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: India vs West Indies – Highligh...

cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Megh Lanning's centur...

Confederations Cup 2017: Leon Goretzka&#039;s brace against Mexico puts Germany in final
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Leon Goretzka's brace against...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video