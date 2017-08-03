close
Cricket Australia have agreement in-principle with players to end pay dispute

The move will pave way for the nation's professional players to be re-contracted, allowing the board to send its players for this month's scheduled Test tour to Bangladesh without fixture tweaks. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:28
Cricket Australia have agreement in-principle with players to end pay dispute
PTI

New Delhi: Months of speculation surrounding the future of Australian cricketers seems to have come to an end, with reports suggesting that a deal has been reached to resolve Australian cricket's protracted pay dispute.

The move will pave way for the nation's professional players to be re-contracted, allowing the board to send its players for this month's scheduled Test tour to Bangladesh without fixture tweaks. 

As per a report in cricket.com.au, the in-principle agreement was signed following a final round of face-to-face negotiations between Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland and the Australian Cricket Association (ACA) head Alistair Nicholson in Melbourne on Thursday.

Bangladesh tour unlikely unless pay dispute resolved: Australia captain Steve Smith
MUST READ
Bangladesh tour unlikely unless pay dispute resolved: Australia captain Steve Smith

The report further suggests that CA and the ACA have called a joint news conference for later in the day, when they will announce the agreement on a new pay deal to end the lockout of the country`s top players.

The ACA had asserted last month in a meeting that none of the nation's 300 professional cricketers would make themselves available to for matches organised by the CA until a new MoU fulfilling the demands of the players is agreed.

Australia's top players have effectively been unemployed since the previous five-year agreement expired on June 30 and an "A" tour of South Africa has already fallen victim to the acrimonious dispute.

A report on Cricket Australia`s website said a deal was struck after negotiations between Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland and union boss Alistair Nicholson in Melbourne on Thursday morning.

(With Reuters inputs)

