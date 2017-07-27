Cricket Australia look for arbitration to find a solution to the pay dispute

New Delhi: Cricket Australia seem to be on the back foot as their does not seem to be any solution in the near future with respect to the pay dispute between the national board and the players. With the Ashes scheduled for later this year, there is significant pressure on the board not just from the broadcasters but also the fans.

And now it seems that the CEO of Cricket Australia James Sunderland has mellowed his stance and is looking for arbitration with the players.

Sunderland was quoted to be saying by Foxports.com.au, “I’ve had some increasing concerns just about whether everyone is going at the same pace and dealing with this issue with the same level of urgency. The ACA has put forward a document known as the peace plan, but like any pan the devil is in the detail. We find that cricket as a whole it worse off.”

He also said, “We are at a stage now where we need to address this situation and cricket needs to get on with the game.”

He further added, “We feel that what has been proposed not only jeopardises the Bangladesh tour but also then in turn the Indian tour and beyond that even dare I say it the Ashes.”

Cricket at present in Australia is completely on the back foot with all players, international and domestic, unemployed.

Currently it being winter in Australia and an off season for cricket, the pressure is not as much as it is expected to be once the summer begins in two months time when cricket is generally the numero uno sport.