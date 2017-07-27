close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cricket Australia look for arbitration to find a solution to the pay dispute

Currently it being winter in Australia and an off season for cricket, the pressure is not as much as it is expected to be once the summer begins in two months time when cricket is generally the numero uno sport.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 13:36
Cricket Australia look for arbitration to find a solution to the pay dispute

New Delhi: Cricket Australia seem to be on the back foot as their does not seem to be any solution in the near future with respect to the pay dispute between the national board and the players. With the Ashes scheduled for later this year, there is significant pressure on the board not just from the broadcasters but also the fans.

And now it seems that the CEO of Cricket Australia James Sunderland has mellowed his stance and is looking for arbitration with the players.

Sunderland was quoted to be saying by Foxports.com.au, “I’ve had some increasing concerns just about whether everyone is going at the same pace and dealing with this issue with the same level of urgency. The ACA has put forward a document known as the peace plan, but like any pan the devil is in the detail. We find that cricket as a whole it worse off.”

He also said, “We are at a stage now where we need to address this situation and cricket needs to get on with the game.”

He further added, “We feel that what has been proposed not only jeopardises the Bangladesh tour but also then in turn the Indian tour and beyond that even dare I say it the Ashes.”

Cricket at present in Australia is completely on the back foot with all players, international and domestic, unemployed.

Currently it being winter in Australia and an off season for cricket, the pressure is not as much as it is expected to be once the summer begins in two months time when cricket is generally the numero uno sport.

TAGS

Steve SmithDavid WarnerCricket AustraliaPay disputejames sunderland

From Zee News

David Warner congratulates Shikhar Dhawan on his knock of 190 vs Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

David Warner congratulates Shikhar Dhawan on his knock of 1...

International Champions Cup: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – El Clasico Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST
Football

International Champions Cup: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – El...

Late Jordan Morris goal delivers U.S. sixth Gold Cup championship
Football

Late Jordan Morris goal delivers U.S. sixth Gold Cup champi...

Passion for game grew during suspension, says Maria Sharapova
Tennis

Passion for game grew during suspension, says Maria Sharapo...

Better late than never for Women in Blue, BCCI felicitates ICC World Cup 2017 finalists
cricket

Better late than never for Women in Blue, BCCI felicitates...

Joe Hart keen to retain his spot as England No. 1 after signing for West Ham
Football

Joe Hart keen to retain his spot as England No. 1 after sig...

Galle Test: Virat Kohli&#039;s dismissal on Day 1 sparks debate on DRS reliability - WATCH
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Galle Test: Virat Kohli's dismissal on Day 1 sparks de...

Shiva Thapa amongst four other Indian pugilists to enter semis of Czech boxing tourney
Other Sports

Shiva Thapa amongst four other Indian pugilists to enter se...

Kamran Akmal lashes out at Waqar Younis, says latter caused damage Pakistan cricket as coach
cricket

Kamran Akmal lashes out at Waqar Younis, says latter caused...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video