हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

Cricket Australia plays it cheeky on Sachin Tendulkar and Damien Fleming's birthday, fans fume

While wishes poured in from every corner of the globe to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 45th birth anniversary on Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) played it cheeky on Twitter in their congratulations to Damien Fleming, who shares his birthday with the master blaster. 

Cricket Australia plays it cheeky on Sachin Tendulkar and Damien Fleming&#039;s birthday, fans fume
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar

While wishes poured in from every corner of the globe to wish Sachin Tendulkar on his 45th birth anniversary on Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) played it cheeky on Twitter in their congratulations to Damien Fleming, who shares his birthday with the master blaster. 

CA sent their wishes to Fleming by posting a video in which the former Australian pacer is seen dismissing Tendulkar by pegging his off-stump back. For obvious reasons, it didn't go down well with billions of Tendulkar fans who went on to troll CA for their tongue-in-cheek tweet. 

"Some @bowlogist gold from the man himself - happy birthday, Damien Fleming!" the caption along with CA's tweet read.  

The tweet invited the ire of Indian cricket fans, who didn't waste time in venting out their anger on the microblogging website. 

 

 

However, there were some fans from Australia who couldn't stomach why CA's tweet has irked Indian fans so much.

Fleming, who is currently in India part of the IPL broadcasters' commentary team, turned 48 on Tuesday and celebrated it with fellow commentators in the studio.

Tendulkar quit international cricket on November 16, 2013, while Fleming retired from the game way back in 2003.

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarDamien FlemingCricket AustraliaIndiaAustraliaCricket
Next
Story

IPL 2018: Vinod Kambli finds Sanju Samson not worthy of Orange Cap, challenges him to get a hundred

Must Watch