Cricket Australia trying to convince India for a day-night Test in Adelaide

Sydney: Cricket Australia is trying to convince India to begin their four-match Test series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a day-night game at Adelaide from December 6-10. While releasing Australia's international playing schedule today, CA Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland said his Board is in discussions with the BCCI to convince them to play a day-night Test in Adelaide.

"It is our preference that we play India in a day-night test match in Adelaide, but we are still working through this detail and hope to have an answer on this in the coming weeks," Sutherland said in a media release.

India have not played a Test under lights though there is speculation that they might play a day-night Test against West Indies later in the year. Adelaide has hosted day-night Tests in the last three years against New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and England and they are hoping to stage another match under lights against India.

India will begin their Australia tour with a three-match T20 series from November 21 to 25, before competing in the four Tests in Adelaide (December 6-10), Perth (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30) and Sydney (January 3-7).

The Tests will be followed by a three-ODI series from January 12 to 18.