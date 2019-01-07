Cricket fraternity hails India's historic Test series win over Australia

The cricket fraternity has come in unison to laud the Virat Kohli-led team, which scripted history on Monday by becoming the first Indian side to clinch a Test series in Australia with a 2-1 triumph in the four-match series between the two sides.

Incessant rain thwarted India's chances of sealing the series by 3-1 after the fifth day's play of the fourth and final Test was first delayed by rain before being eventually called off to end the same in a tame draw.

As soon as India won the series against Australia, many former cricketers as well as sports lovers from around the world took to Twitter to express their delight over the same.



Congratulating the Indian team for winning their first Test series in Australia, former pacer Mitchell Johnson lauded Cheteshwar Pujara as well as the entire bowling attack for their impressive performances throughout the series.

"Congratulations to the Indian cricket team for making history, winning in Australia for the 1st time is a proud achievement for all of India. @cheteshwar1 & the whole Indian bowling attack was just unstoppable this series. Was thrilling to watch @Jaspritbumrah93 bowling," he tweeted.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle credited old-fashioned Test cricket batting from Pujara and the performance from pacer Jasprit Bumrah for India's historic win.

"Excellent reward for old-fashioned test cricket batting for @cheteshwar1 and a break out year for @Jaspritbumrah93. Thought Virat Kohli was much more relaxed than I have ever seen and that bodes well for his captaincy," Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Former Australian cricketer Glenn McGrath also tweeted and admitted that his country was outplayed by the Indians in all the departments.

"Congratulations to @imVkohli & his Indian Team on winning their first ever series in Australia. They outplayed @CAComms in all departments. Very well deserved. #AUSvIND #pinktest," McGrath said.

Indian opening batsman Gautam Gambhir urged the world not to debate over the abcense of Steve Smith and David Warner in the Australian team and savour India's victory for once.

Insisting that the entire country is proud of India's historic achievement, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) senior official Rajiv Shukla hailed the entire team, especially Cheteshwar Pujara and Jasprit Bumrah for their magnificent performances throughout the series.

"Congratulations @BCCI on the Historic Test Series win in Australia. The entire nation is proud of the incredible achievement by the @imVkohli lead side. @cheteshwar1 @Jaspritbumrah93 and the entire team were magnificent throughout the series #AUSvIND," he wrote.

Admitting that Pujara has been the backbone of Indian batting line up during the series, former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Proud of you guys..Well done Team India for winning the test series in Australia.. congratulations @cheteshwar1 for winning MOS u been a backbone of indian batting line up.. keep it up @BCCI bowling wise @Jaspritbumrah93 has been phenomenal..love ur work."

Meanwhile, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke tweeted," Congratulations team on a very well played Test Match series 2-1."

Indian batsman Suresh Raina tweeted that though the rain-curtailed last match of the series ended in a draw, it would not dampen India's celebrations.

India had earlier retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by registering 31-run and 137-run wins in Adelaide and Melbourne, but a 193-run knock from Cheteshwar Pujara, 159-run knock from Rishabh Pant and significant contributions from Mayank Agarwal (77) and Ravindra Jadeja (81) allowed the visitors post a daunting 622/7 declared total in the first-innings to almost bat Australia out of the fourth match.

The match also saw India force the hosts to follow-on at home ground for the first time since 1988.

Kohli’s side have also become the first Indian team in 41 years to win two Test matches in a series against Australia in an away series after clinching wins in Adelaide and Melbourne.