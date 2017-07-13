Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj on becoming highest run-scorer in women's ODIs

New Delhi: Though India might have slumped to an eight-wicket loss to Australia in their penultimate round-robin clash of the ICC Women`s World Cup, skipper Mithali Raj was a shining star during the match as she became the all-time highest run-getter in the history of women`s one-day internationals at the County Ground, Bristol.

The 34-year-old scripted history on Wednesday as she surpassed former England star Charlotte Edwards` record to become the first to reach 6,000 runs in ODIs.

Mithali, who smashed 69 runs in the group game against Australia, overtook Edwards (5992) after scoring her 34th run and reached the landmark in her 183rd ODI, taking 164 innings - 16 less than the former England player.

As soon as Mithali reached the feat, the cricket fraternity came in unison to praise and congratulate Mithali on achieving the milestone.

Here are some of the wishes:

Indian men`s skipper Virat Kohli- "A great moment for Indian Cricket, @M_Raj03 becomes the highest run scorer in Women`s ODI Cricket History today. Champion Stuff!"

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar- "Congratulations, @M_Raj03! Becoming the highest run scorer in Women`s ODIs is a huge achievement. Also, superb knock today!"

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif -Congratulations legend Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 on becoming the highest run scorer in Women ODIs.All time great. Wish the team the best#IndvAus."

Veteran Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir -"Congratulations Indian run-machine @M_Raj03! Highest run getter in women`s ODIs.A true champion! #WomensWorldCup2017 #WWC17."

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane - "Mithali Raj becomes the highest run scorer in Women`s ODI Cricket History today. Super achievement ! @BCCI @M_Raj03."

Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary- "Congrats @M_Raj03 on becoming the leading run scorer in Women`s ODI cricket. Phenomenal performer for India over many seasons. #WWC17."

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Turbanator- "Congratulations @M_Raj03 on the remarkable feat of becoming the all-time highest run-scorer in women`s ODIs. More power to you! #Girlpower."

Former Indian head coach Anil Kumble- "Wonderful to hear that @M_Raj03 has become the all-time highest run-scorer in women`s ODIs. Congratulations!"

The Mithali Raj-led India will now have to beat New Zealand in their final group game on Sunday to make it through to the semi-final.