Cricket fraternity lauds Team India post MCG Test win over Australia

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team on Sunday received a flurry of wishes from the cricket fraternity after they thrashed Australia by 137 runs in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match series.

From former Indian great Sachin Tendulkar to former Australian skipper Michael Clarke, all took to their official Twitter handles to hail the Indian side.

Sharing pictures of the Kohli-led team from the ground, Tendulkar congratulated the visitors for their incredible efforts, with special mention to fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

"Incredible effort by #TeamIndia to take a 2-1 lead, especially @Jaspritbumrah93 who has played an instrumental role in this win. He has gone from strength to strength in all formats of the game. Definitely one of the best in the world today. #INDvAUS," the master blaster tweeted.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also posted a few pictures of victorious India, writing,"Snapshots from the G as #TeamIndia beat Australia by 137 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the 4 match Test series."

Asserting that the triumph at the MCG will be cherished for a long time, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman said that each player in the team has made significant contribution to the team's victory.

"37 years 10 months ago was the last time India won a test at the MCG, none of the players from either sides were born. This win is one to savour & cherish for a long time and a perfect end to 2018 for Team India. Each player can be very proud of their contribution to this win," he tweeted.

Congratulating each and every member of the Indian team for the memorable victory, former opener Virender Sehwag believes the country's domestic cricket has played a major role in enhancing the skills of the cricketers.

"Memorable win for #TeamIndia at the MCG. Great team effort and now we have an opportunity to create history at Sydney. Congratulations to each and every member of the team and to our domestic cricket where our cricketers enhance their skills," Sehwag wrote.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended his greetings to the Indian team and wrote, " Top stuff 2-1 up in the series #AUSvIND test series well done @Jaspritbumrah93 @cheteshwar1 @imVkohli proud of you guys.. make it 3-1 congratulations...Team india @BCCI."

Meanwhile, Clarke congratulated India for notching up a "very convincing win" while adding that Pat Cummins was a standout player for Australia.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "The inevitable has happened after the performance #TeamIndia has put in. A memorable win at Melbourne. Pujara and Bumrah have been exceptional but everyone has contributed to the win. Now to Sydney to create history."

India, who were denied victory on day four of the third Test by the tail-end resistance of Pat Cummins (63), were forced to wait nearly two-and-a-half hours for the fifth day's play to begin due to rain but when the weather cleared, their bowlers wrapped up the Australia innings for 261 in their chase of 399.

The pride of Cummins and Lyon allowed Australia to limp into day five but the match had slipped away from the hosts on the morning of day three, with the rampaging Bumrah finishing with his best figures of 6-33 to rout Paine`s side for 151 and carve out a first-innings lead of 292.

India will now look clinch their first-ever Test series win in Australia when they head into the series-deciding fourth match against Australia, beginning at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on January 3.

(With inputs from Reuters)