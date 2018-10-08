हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC

Cricket: Hong Kong trio charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Irfan was suspended for 2-1/2 years by the ICC in April 2016 for failing to report "approaches to engage in corrupt conduct". 

Cricket: Hong Kong trio charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

Hong Kong`s Irfan Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed and Haseeb Amjad were provisionally suspended on Monday after being charged under the International Cricket Council`s Anti-Corruption code.

The ICC said in a media release that the three players had been charged with 19 counts of breaching the code, including "fixing or contriving" aspects of Hong Kong`s World Cup qualifiers against Scotland and Canada in January 2014.

Irfan and Nadeem were also charged with "influencing results or progress" of matches during the 2016 World Twenty20 campaign. Ahmed faces nine charges, while Nadeem and Haseeb are each charged with five breaches of the code.

Irfan was suspended for 2-1/2 years by the ICC in April 2016 for failing to report "approaches to engage in corrupt conduct".

The decision to suspend the cricketer had been hailed by Sir Ronnie Flanagan, Chairman of the ACU who said: “This penalty should act as a reminder to all Participants of the need to comply with their obligations under the Code at all times and in particular the requirement to report corrupt approaches to the ACU without any delay".

However, Irfan has been accused of engaging in malpractices yet again. The three players have two weeks to respond to the charges.

Tags:
ICCHong KongIrfan AhmedNadeem AhmedHaseeb Amjad

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close