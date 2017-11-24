Cricket in northeast needs nurturing not humiliation, Anurag Thakur says taking a dig at Lodha reforms

New Delhi: Citing astonishing capitulation of Nagaland in a women's Under-19 match, former BCCI President Anurag Thakur on Friday pointed out that not all the Lodha Committee reforms were appropriate.

In a BCCI's U-19 women's One-Day Super League match, Nagaland were shot out for an incredible score of just two against Kerala with as many nine batters getting out for duck.

The Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee had recommended one state one vote for BCCI which resulted in 41- time Ranji champions Mumbai losing its voting rights while all North Eastern states got voting rights.

Thakur suggested that instead of voting rights these states need infrastructure and game development.

"Giving full voting rights to each state w/out structured development of cricketing standards will harm the game. Cricket in northeast needs nurturing not humiliation like this. #LodhaReforms @BCCI," Thakur, who also lost BCCI Presidency due to reforms, tweeted.

Indian cricket's one-time power centre Mumbai lost its permanent voting status as per the new BCCI constitution finalised by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

All the North Eastern states including Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim have been granted full membership and voting rights.

Mumbai are now associate member of BCCI. The Mumbai CA representatives can attend General Body meetings but can't vote.

Baroda and Saurashtra – the two teams from its mother state Gujarat are also now associate members and will take turns to "rotate annually" to vote.