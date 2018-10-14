हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia Cricket

Cricket: India A to take on Australia A in women's clash at Mumbai

Australia will be looking to begin the series on a winning note but face a tough task at hand considering the wicket and weather conditions.

Cricket: India A to take on Australia A in women&#039;s clash at Mumbai
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

India A will take on their Australian counterparts in the first of three women's limited overs games at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla complex facility on Monday.

The other two matches are also all set to be played at the same venue on October 17 and 19. The games are expected to test the bench strength of the hosts with all eyes will on skipper Poonam Raut. Poonam, who played a key role in the Indian team reaching the World Cup final last year, will be looking to lead from the front.

The likes of Mona Meshram, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey have been included in the squad as well and will be looking to put up an impressive show in front of the selectors. The 50-overs series will be followed by a T20 series with the BCCI set to announce the squads at a later stage.

The visitors will also be looking to begin the series on a winning note but face a tough task at hand considering the wicket and weather conditions.

Squads:

India A : Punam Raut (captain), Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Mona Meshram, Tanushree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushree Dibyadarshani, C Prathyusha, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Shikha Pandey, Nethra L, Hemali Borwankar, Kavita Patil, Preeti Bose.

Australia A: Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Piepa Cleary, Josephine Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa and Amanda-Jade Wellington.

