Cricket is equivalent to gambling, says former Sri Lankan captain Arjuna Ranatunga

New Delhi: Cricketer turned politician Arjuna Ranatunga was once remembered in India as the most influential man in Sri Lankan cricket. And while he was always upfront when it came to being critical of opposition teams and players, it was always with some logic and subtlety.

But in recent years, the former Lankan captain has become extremely outspoken, making several sweeping statements.

While talking on what ails cricket in his country at the moment, Ranatunga, in an interview to Indian Express, said, “I think the worst part is, to tell you honestly, our administration is very poor. Cricket is run by gamblers and cricket has become a gambling game. So you can’t blame the players.”

He further added, “I don’t agree with some of the things happening today, but unfortunately we don’t have a single person who has played international cricket in the cricket board. Some of these administrators were kept out for a long period by the former regime, because they were not suitable. That’s where the entire thing has gone wrong.”

The Lankan national team is in a terrible state at the moment as far as results on the field are concerned. After losing the Test series 3-0 on their home soil to India, they are trailing 4-0 in the five-match ODI series.