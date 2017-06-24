Cricket legends react as India thump England in Women's World Cup opener

New Delhi: A splendid all-round performance helped India beat England by 35 runs in the opening match of the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup in Derby on Saturday.

Chasing 282, England were bowled out for 246 in the 47.3 overs with Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey scalping three and two wickets each.

India skipper Mithali Raj became the first player in Women's ODIs to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores.

Congratulatory tweets poured in from everywhere as India registered their first win over England in five years.

Even cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and expressed their joy as India women's team began their World Cup campaign on a high.

See some reactions here:

Congratulations to Team #India on the victory against England in the first game of #WWC17. Best wishes to @M_Raj03 & team for the nextpic.twitter.com/9HNHAY3dDT — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) June 24, 2017

Very impressive show from India's women cricketers. And fantastic start to the #WWC17. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 24, 2017

Seventh consecutive ODI fifty for Mithali Raj...a world record. An absolute legend of Indian cricket.#WWC17 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 24, 2017

Good awareness by Ekta Bisht to get another crucial run out. Mona Meshram's run out wasn't bad either. Keep it going India. #WWC17 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 24, 2017

Congratulations on a wonderful victory @BCCIWomen . Beating the hosts at home is indeed a great beginning.#WWC17 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 24, 2017

What a great start by @BCCIWomen , convincing victory. Well done girls. Super Proud. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/zCqfTi7paP — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 24, 2017