Cricket legends react as India thump England in Women's World Cup opener

India skipper Mithali Raj became the first player in Women's ODIs to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 23:50
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: A splendid all-round performance helped India beat England by 35 runs in the opening match of the ICC Women’s cricket World Cup in Derby on Saturday.

Chasing 282, England were bowled out for 246 in the 47.3 overs with Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey scalping three and two wickets each.

India skipper Mithali Raj became the first player in Women's ODIs to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores.

India hammer England by 35 runs in Women's World Cup opener

Congratulatory tweets poured in from everywhere as India registered their first win over England in five years.

Even cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took to Twitter and expressed their joy as India women's team began their World Cup campaign on a high.

See some reactions here:

