Cricket Score: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI
AB de Villiers marks his return into the ODI squad as captain of the team, replacing Quinton de Kock.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 22:56
Catch Live score updates of the match right here...
Here's a look at the final XI squads of both teams:-
South Africa XI: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.
Sri Lanka XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Sandun Weerakkody, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Upul Tharanga (capt), Dhananjaya de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan
First Published: Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 13:38
