close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cricket South Africa parts ways with Haroon Lorgat ahead of new T20 league

His departure comes just weeks before the start of South Africa`s new Twenty20 league, the T20 Global League, which Lorgat had been responsible for setting up. It has yet to announce any television deals, reportedly raising the concern of new franchise owners, many of whom also own teams in the Indian Premier League.

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 16:35
Cricket South Africa parts ways with Haroon Lorgat ahead of new T20 league

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) have agreed a mutual separation with chief executive officer Haroon Lorgat after a breakdown in his relationship with the organisation`s board, it was announced on Thursday.

"We recently tried on a few occasions to remedy the situation between Mr Lorgat and the board, but we have not been successful in finding a satisfactory resolution," said CSA president Chris Nenzani. 

"The board unanimously felt that it was in the best interest of the organisation that we agreed to a mutual separation agreement with Mr Lorgat."

His departure comes just weeks before the start of South Africa`s new Twenty20 league, the T20 Global League, which Lorgat had been responsible for setting up. It has yet to announce any television deals, reportedly raising the concern of new franchise owners, many of whom also own teams in the Indian Premier League.

Lorgat, 57, was previously chief executive of the International Cricket Council where he clashed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). 

India objected when Cricket South Africa appointed him as their CEO in mid-2013 and have since twice curtailed tours to the country, resulting in significant financial losses to South Africa.

"I would like to thank the board for their wholesome support during my time, especially in my early years at CSA. It is most unfortunate that we must part ways in this manner, but it is the best way forward for CSA," said Lorgat in a statement.

CSA vice president Thabang Moroe will stand in for Lorgat until a successor is found.

TAGS

Cricket South AfricaHaroon LorgatT20 league

From Zee News

Watch: Kedar Jadhav gives a perfect send-off to David Warner
India vs Australia 2017cricket

Watch: Kedar Jadhav gives a perfect send-off to David Warne...

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal stumps MS Dhoni in Bengaluru!
cricket

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal stumps MS Dhoni in Bengaluru!

Watch: David Warner hits Axar Patel for huge six, reminds fans of MS Dhoni&#039;s humongous IPL six
cricket

Watch: David Warner hits Axar Patel for huge six, reminds f...

Viswanathan Anand draws at Isle of Man International tournament
Other Sports

Viswanathan Anand draws at Isle of Man International tourna...

IND vs AUS: David Warner overhauls Virat Kohli with century in 100 ODI matches
India vs Australia 2017cricket

IND vs AUS: David Warner overhauls Virat Kohli with century...

India A team to play pink ball match against New Zealand A
cricket

India A team to play pink ball match against New Zealand A

India vs Australia: David Warner becomes first Australian to score century in his 100th ODI
cricket

India vs Australia: David Warner becomes first Australian t...

Umesh Yadav completes 100 ODI wickets in Bengaluru ODI
cricket

Umesh Yadav completes 100 ODI wickets in Bengaluru ODI

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s perfect yorker is delightful
cricket

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah’s perfect yorker is delightful

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video