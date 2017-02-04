Cricket South Africa to launch new T20 Global Destination League

Dubai: Cricket South Africa (CSA) today announced the launch of its new 8-team franchise-based #T20 Global League after president Chris Nenzani and CEO Haroon Lorgat's presentation to the ICC Board was met with favourable response.

The league is expected to be held in the last quarter of this year and one can expect that there will be interested potential Indian investors.

CSA has invited potential bidders through its tendering process with deadline process for 'Expression of Interest' being March 3.

"Our vision is to drive the creation of a new #T20 destination league in South Africa that would energise the sport of cricket in South Africa by creating a global platform for the best-in-class to perform and showcase their talent to a global audience," Nenzani said in a media release.

"We have received a very favourable response to our plans from the ICC and Member Boards and look to their support in our endeavour. We now look forward to another exciting chapter in the evolution of South African cricket and to the whole game benefitting from our new #T20 Global League," added Nenzani.

"Today is a landmark day for Cricket South Africa. Early feedback from the marketplace suggests that there is tremendous interestin our Global Destination League from around the globe," Lorgat,said on the announcement.

"We have taken our time and worked hard to reach the point where we are now ready to play in the global #T20 arena. This new #T20 Global Destination League offers great opportunities for investment in South Africa and South African cricket,and we are excited by the number of local and international superstars that will feature in the league.

"We are also confident that the window we have chosen will make it possible for franchises to attract top class players to South Africa," Lorgat concluded.