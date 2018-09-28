हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cricket

Star cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India at ICC Women's World T20, 2018

The sixth edition of the tournament will be held in the West Indies between November 9 and 24

Star cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India at ICC Women&#039;s World T20, 2018
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Star cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Women`s World Twenty20, the BCCI announced on Friday. The board`s all-India women`s selection committee, which announced the team for the prestigious event, appointed Smriti Mandhana as Harmanpreet`s deputy.

The sixth edition of the tournament will be held in the West Indies between November 9 and 24. India is placed in Group B along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in the 10-team event. 

India will take on New Zealand in Guyana in their campaign opener on November 9 with positive performances early on extremely effective in setting the tone for the rest of the tournament. The Indian team will be aiming to replicate their heroics in the 2017 Women's World Cup where they finished finalists, crumbling against England in a narrow defeat.  

Squad: 

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy.
 

