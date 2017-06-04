close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Cricket tournament presents 'cow' as prize instead of trophy in Gujarat

A player Raju Rabari said "We want the state to recognize cow as the National Animal, only then can we save them." 

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 16:20
Cricket tournament presents &#039;cow&#039; as prize instead of trophy in Gujarat
ANI Photo

Vadodra: In an unusual cricket tournament organised by Rabari community in Vadodara, Gujarat the winning team was awarded a much important prize than a trophy.a cow!

In the wake of controversy regarding cow slaughter, the organisers took this opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of cow. The Rabri community in Gujarat has been predominantly pastoralists and has a close connection with cattle.

Though the society has progressed but they still stay close to their roots. Since the past year the community devised a unique way to raise awareness about cows by awarding the animal as a prize to the man of the match.

"With this tournament we want to send a message that cow is a very important component in our society. Rabari community has always protected the cattle as it is our livelihood," Organiser of the tournament Prakash Rabari told ANI.

With the current countrywide turmoil regarding cow and politics around it, the community this year decided to give away a 'Gyr' calf each to all the members of the winning team of the tournament.

A player Raju Rabari said "We want the state to recognize cow as the National Animal, only then can we save them."

He added that all the players were immensely happy receiving such a prize after winning the match. By this gesture, the Rabri community in Gujarat tried to send a message around the country about the importance of the cow.

TAGS

CowCricket torunamentVadodracricket newsRabri Community

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Steven Finn replaces injured Chris Woakes in England&#039;s squad
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Steven Finn replaces injured Chr...

Australian Craig McDermott applies for post of India head coach job – Report
cricket

Australian Craig McDermott applies for post of India head c...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia look to make amends against improving Bangladesh – Preview
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia look to make amends ag...

WATCH: Dhoni, Rohit, Dhawan give Dinesh Karthik a cake facial on his 32nd birthday
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Dhoni, Rohit, Dhawan give Dinesh Karthik a cake faci...

WATCH: Juventus&#039; Mario Mandzukic scores an absolute worldly against Real Madrid in Champions League final
Football

WATCH: Juventus' Mario Mandzukic scores an absolute wo...

Champions League final: Over 400 Juventus fans injured in stampede at Turin
Football

Champions League final: Over 400 Juventus fans injured in s...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video