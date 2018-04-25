Cricket World Cup 2019: Full list of India's fixtures, to be ratified by ICC

Kolkata: India will take on hosts England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 30 in the ICC World Cup 2019, it was proposed at the ICC Chief Executives Meeting.

The Virat Kohli-led side, which will open its campaign against South Africa on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, will take on Australia at the Oval in London.

However, India won't play a single round-robin match at the iconic Lord`s.

The World Cup next year will be a 10-team affair, cut from 14, with each nation playing the other. It will be held from May 30 to July 15.

All the fixtures will be ratified by the ICC board later.

INDIA'S FIXTURES

June 5: India vs South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton

June 9: India vs Australia at Oval, London

June 13: India vs New Zealand at Trentbridge, Nottingham

June 16: India vs Pakistan at Old Trafford, Manchester

June 22: India vs Afghanistan at Rose Bowl, Southampton

June 27: India vs West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester

June 30: India vs England at Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 02: India vs Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham

July 06: India vs Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds