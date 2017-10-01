Cricketer tries to immolate himself in Lahore

New Delhi: In disturbing news coming in from Pakistan, a cricketer tried to immolate himself in Lahore. The cricketer was frustrated that he was not getting to play first-class games and accused the selectors of demanding bribe.

The incident took place at the Lahore City Cricket Association ground involving a player called Ghulam Haider Abbas who also said that he is being targetted because of his humble background.

Some alert onlookers watching the match of the Quaid-e- Azam Trophy rushed and stopped the budding cricketer and raised an alarm after which some officials pacified him.

“I have been performing well at the club and zonal level but they keep on ignoring me because I am from a poor background,” the pacer claimed. “At the end, they finally told me that if I want to play for the Lahore team, I should pay them money. Today I came here totally fed up and wanted to end my life,” he said.

Abbas warned that if his plea is not heard by the Pakistan Cricket Board, then he would set himself on fire at the main entrance of the Gaddafi stadium. “If I die, the east zone officials and the LCCA head should be held responsible for it because they are not selecting players on merit,” Abbas added. (With PTI inputs)