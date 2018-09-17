Virat Kohli, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli is leading the ICC Test Rankings for batsmen while weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagged gold in 48kg category at World Championship last year.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu have been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

According to ANI, the news has been confirmed by Arjuna Award committee sources.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier in April nominated Indian skipper for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna honour. Kohli's name was also sent in 2016 but being the Olympic year, the three stars of Rio, PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik and Deepa Karmakar were conferred with the award.

Though not playing in the ongoing Asia Cup, Kohli currently leads the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. If awarded, Kohli will become the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (1997) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007) to receive the honour.

Chanu was recommended for the prestigious award following her gold medal in the 48kg category at the World Championships last year. She also bagged the gold medal in this year's Commonwealth Games but didn't compete at the Asian Games due to injury.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is the highest sporting honour in India. The award is named after former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi and is annually given by Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Para Athlete Devendra Jhajharia and Hockey player Sardar Singh were recipients of the award in 2017.

(With Agency inputs)

