Cricketers can take break if they don't want to play: Kapil Dev

New Delhi: Kapil Dev has praised the current Indian cricket side, hailing them as 'wonderful' at the moment. Kapil also praised their performance over the past 10-15 years. He also added that the players should start coping with tight international cricketing schedules and backed them to take rest whenever they want.

"They (cricketers) can take a break if they don’t want to play…they are professionals. If you (journalists) are a professional, (and if) you cannot write an article, somebody else will write. If you are not professional, you are doing for enjoyment and your passion, then it’s different," Kapil was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I think today’s game is a profession and a professional can always say, ‘I don’t want to play, ‘I can play’."

Kapil, however, said that he cannot decide if current cricketers are playing too much cricket or not. He added that he is not with the cricketer so cannot judge them.

"If cricketers (are) saying there (is) too much cricket, must be. I don’t know. I am not with them. I cannot really make any judgement on their behalf", he said.

The 1983 World Cup winning captain said that current Indian team are doing a wonderful job and Indian team in the past 10-15 years have done well.

"I think they are wonderful. They are a great team at the moment. Last 10-15 years, the Indian team has done really well", he said.