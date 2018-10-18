Cricketers to take WAGs on foreign tours? No decision yet, says BCCI

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed all rumours floating around the Board allowing cricketer's wives and girlfriends (WAGs) accompanying players on foreign tours.

“No decision. More opinion will be taken. May take some more time. All news floating around is false,” said CoA member Diana Edulji.

The Supreme Court had appointed the four-member CoA to run the BCCI last year.

On Wednesday, media reports, quoting sources in BCCI, suggested that the Board has agreed to Kohli’s request to allow cricketers’ wives and girlfriends (WAGs) to accompany them on overseas tours.

However, there was no official confirmation from the Board.

The reports suggested that BCCI could follow Cricket Australia's path, who allow a family period for players, where families come and visit the sportsperson for a set period of time, the duration of which varies from tour to tour.

Indian players are currently engaged in a two-match Test series against the West Indies after which they will play five ODIs and three T20 internationals till November 11.

The team will then travel to Australia to play three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs from November 21 to January 18.

The current rule allows WAGs of India cricketers to accompany them for only 14 days after the first two weeks of a 45-day tour abroad.