Imran Khan

Cricketers wish Imran Khan, who is set to be Pakistan PM

Several past and present cricketers took to Twitter to wish the 1992 World Cup winning team captain.  

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Imran Khan is all set to become the next prime minister of his country. Election Commission of Pakistan is expected to announce the final results of the National Assembly election on Friday and Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to form the government in coalition with other parties.

Several past and present cricketers took to Twitter to wish the 1992 World Cup winning team captain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pakistan were reeling at 2-24 after both the openers Aamer Sohail and Rameez Raja had been dismissed. But skipper Imran Khan, in at number three, top-scored with a 110-ball 72 to help Pakistan to a post 249/6 in 50 overs.

Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed took three wickets apiece to put Pakistan in the driver's seat. 

England were 223/9 at the start of the 49th over and needed 26 runs to win as the skipper geared up to bowl the last over. Richard Illingworth walked across his off-stump to flick Imran Khan to the fine-leg boundary.

England needed 24 in five balls. Illingworth read the line early and moved away from his stumps and tried to smash another boundary but Rameez Raja charged in to take a comfortable catch at mid-off.

Pakistan had won their first World Cup and Imran raised his arms as jubilant supporters cheered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was his last match for Pakistan but now he is all set to start a new innings.
 

Imran KhanPakistan CricketCricket1992 Cricket World CupPCB

