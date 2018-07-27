Cricketers wish Imran Khan, who is set to be Pakistan PM

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Imran Khan is all set to become the next prime minister of his country. Election Commission of Pakistan is expected to announce the final results of the National Assembly election on Friday and Imran's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely to form the government in coalition with other parties.
Several past and present cricketers took to Twitter to wish the 1992 World Cup winning team captain.
Congratulating the new Prime Minister of our Country. It was all very formal but I still got to call him Skipper.#ImranKhanPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/cuEIv28U3B
— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 26, 2018
My heartiest congratulations to the new Prime minister of Pakistan; Prime Minister Imran Khan. Proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May he lead with integrity and by example. Inshallah.
— ian bishop (@irbishi) July 26, 2018
Imran is the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it. Congratulations & good luck to my cricketing hero, Imran Khan!
— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 27, 2018
A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper @ImranKhanPTI #BehindYouSkipper #NayaPakistan
— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 26, 2018
Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2018
Congratulations Pakistan.We finally have a true leader & 1 most admired around the world.His sincerity & hard work reflects his success in anything he does. Sport, a hospital & now leading the country. I welcome my 1 & only inspiration @ImranKhanPTI as my country’s Prime Minister
— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) July 26, 2018
That was one inspiring speech, had the honesty and sincerity of a leader who feels the people of Pakistan
My daughter and the children of this generation are going to be part of #NayaPakistan. No words to describe that feeling. Congrats @ImranKhanPTI I’m praying for ur success
— Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 26, 2018
All my prayers and wishes for our new PM...But we all have to strive together to achieve for better pakistan. It’s our pakistan and we all are accountable and responsible. Allah bless all @ImranKhanPTI
— Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) July 26, 2018
Glad the #elections2018 went well and the people have given a verdict for change. @ImranKhanPTI has been a force since he won us the World Cup and his struggle of so many years is shining today. We pray he fulfils his promises and makes Pakistan prosper inshaAllah @PTIofficial
— Umar55 (@mdk_gul) July 26, 2018
congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI on elected our new prime minister.hoping to see a new happy & prosper Pakistan in shaa Allah.Pakistan zindabad #ElectionPakisntan2018 #Naya_Pakistan pic.twitter.com/0lbLhdxR6S
— Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) July 26, 2018
Ma Shaa Allah @ImranKhanPTI U done it once again Long Marathon Struggle against corruption , A man of Strong Believe , #GREATLEADER #IRONMAN Banay Ga Naya Pakistan , IN SHAA ALLAH ,
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 26, 2018
Brilliant tweet @Jemima_Khan I agree. Great captain, great cricketer, great man I hope he does well. Please send him my congratulations and best wishes. https://t.co/bRvQnUdFlj
— Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) July 26, 2018
Congrats to @ImranKhanPTI i hope u guys will do the best for pakistani nation INSHALLAH
— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) July 26, 2018
22 years of struggle @ImranKhanPTI 's time has come...congratulations Pakistan...#pakistanzindabad #Naya_Pakistan
— Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) July 26, 2018
Pakistan were reeling at 2-24 after both the openers Aamer Sohail and Rameez Raja had been dismissed. But skipper Imran Khan, in at number three, top-scored with a 110-ball 72 to help Pakistan to a post 249/6 in 50 overs.
Wasim Akram and Mushtaq Ahmed took three wickets apiece to put Pakistan in the driver's seat.
England were 223/9 at the start of the 49th over and needed 26 runs to win as the skipper geared up to bowl the last over. Richard Illingworth walked across his off-stump to flick Imran Khan to the fine-leg boundary.
England needed 24 in five balls. Illingworth read the line early and moved away from his stumps and tried to smash another boundary but Rameez Raja charged in to take a comfortable catch at mid-off.
Pakistan had won their first World Cup and Imran raised his arms as jubilant supporters cheered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It was his last match for Pakistan but now he is all set to start a new innings.