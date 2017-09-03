Cricketing world bows down to MS Dhoni for reaching 100 stumpings record

New Delhi: MS Dhoni reached the record-scripting 100th-stumping mark in One-Day International cricket that no other wicketkeeper in the world had ever done. The former Indian captain did so by removing the bails to dismiss Akila Dananjaya after the batsman was left outfoxed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Ergo, Dhoni overhauled the record set by Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to affect 100 stumpings in ODIs.

Soon Twitter was filled with congratulatory tweets from the cricketing world and here are a few of them...

Who said lightning doesn't strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-) ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HteDcKPWBi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2017

When he started, Wicketkeeping was his weaker suit...he'll finish as the best wicketkeeper of his generation. Dhoni-G faster than 3G-4G. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2017

Mahendra Zing Dhoni. What coordination and accuracy. Usain Bolt stuff. — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 3, 2017

That's stumping number for Dhoni in ODI's. The most by any wicket keeper.#SLvIND — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) September 3, 2017

ODI stumpings for MS Dhoni!

Sri Lanka are 7 down and falling going downhill.#SLvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) September 3, 2017

And some from his fans...

And its a century of stumping for our Hero MS Dhoni. What a legend, lucky yuzvendra chahal #IndvsSL — Ashutosh (@THANDiiBeer) September 3, 2017

Dhoni, today is playing his 301st ODI match. He also has most stumpings against the Sri Lankan team, 22.