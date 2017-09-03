Cricketing world bows down to MS Dhoni for reaching 100 stumpings record

close
MS Dhoni reached the record-scripting 100th-stumping mark in One-Day International cricket that no other wicketkeeper in the world had ever done. The former Indian captain did so by removing the bails to dismiss Akila Dananjaya after the batsman was left outfoxed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Ergo, Dhoni overhauled the record set by Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to affect 100 stumpings in ODIs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 20:58
IANS

New Delhi: MS Dhoni reached the record-scripting 100th-stumping mark in One-Day International cricket that no other wicketkeeper in the world had ever done. The former Indian captain did so by removing the bails to dismiss Akila Dananjaya after the batsman was left outfoxed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Ergo, Dhoni overhauled the record set by Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to affect 100 stumpings in ODIs.

Soon Twitter was filled with congratulatory tweets from the cricketing world and here are a few of them...

And some from his fans...

Dhoni, today is playing his 301st ODI match. He also has most stumpings against the Sri Lankan team, 22.  

MS DhoniMS Dhoni 100 stumpingsKumar Sangakkaracricket news

