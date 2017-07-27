close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Zee Media Exclusive: Very happy PM Modi tweeted about Indian women's team, says captain Mithali Raj - Watch

As expected, the interview generated huge social media interaction with many fans requesting skipper Raj not to even think of retirement.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 21:05
Zee Media Exclusive: Very happy PM Modi tweeted about Indian women&#039;s team, says captain Mithali Raj - Watch

New Delhi: The Indian women's cricket team returned home to a rousing reception in the wee hours of Wednesday morning. Mithali Raj & Co finished as runners-up after losing the thrilling final to hosts England on July 23 by nine runs at Lord's.

The players talked to Zee News Editor Sudhir Chaudhary in an exclusive interview, covering almost every aspect of women's cricket in India. Watch the interview here:

The skipper shared their stories of success and the struggle behind it. She also hailed the opportunity provided by Indian Railways to the sport, and matter of factly said that the state-owned company gives employment to 90% women cricketers. Raj also said that, she was surprised and happy that PM Narendra Modi had tweeted about the Indian team's campaign.

During the interview, Harmanpreet Kaur, who rocked the cricketing world with her brand of fearless cricket, said that it was a difficult journey for her. The vice-captain also admitted that Virender Sehwag has been her role-model and inspiration.

As expected, the interview generated huge social media interaction with many fans requesting skipper Raj not to even think of retirement.

On Sunday, India let slip a historic title triumph with nerves getting the better of it in a tense summit clash against England.

It was an anti-climactic result for India since they were well on course for a memorable triumph, sitting pretty at 191 for three in 42.5 before a batting collapse saw them bowled out for 219 in 48.4 overs.

Needing just 38 runs off 43 balls,the Indian lower middle order committed harakiri losing seven wickets for 28 runs in 6.5 overs.

TAGS

#CricketQueensZee News interviewSudhir ChaudharyICC Women's World CupIndian women's cricketMithali RajHarmanpreet Kaurcricket news

From Zee News

Akshay Kumar hails Indian women&#039;s team for starting cricket revolution — Video
cricket

Akshay Kumar hails Indian women's team for starting cr...

Andhra appoints P.V. Sindhu as Deputy Collector
Badminton

Andhra appoints P.V. Sindhu as Deputy Collector

Sri Lanka vs India 2017: County cricket has been a huge help, says Cheteshwar Pujara after century in Galle
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India 2017: County cricket has been a huge hel...

Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Mohammed Shami makes a successful comeback with a neat spell in Galle
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Mohammed Shami makes a successful...

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test: Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami put visitors on top at end of Day 2 in Galle
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India, 1st Test: Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami...

Virender Sehwag, PT Usha named in 12-member Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award committee
Other Sports

Virender Sehwag, PT Usha named in 12-member Khel Ratna, Arj...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Here we help you understand the terminology of the sport better
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Here we help you understand the te...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami share a laugh after latter slams Rangana Herath for six
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami share a laugh after la...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya&#039;s heroics take India past 600-run mark - watch video
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya's heroic...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video