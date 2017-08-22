close
Crying kid in viral clip is Toshi's niece; singer slams Virat Kohli

The little one in the video has been identified as Bollywood singer-composer Toshi's 3-year-old niece, Haya.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 19:23
Crying kid in viral clip is Toshi&#039;s niece; singer slams Virat Kohli
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: A couple of days ago, Team India skipper Virat Kohli shared a video of a woman forcibly teaching a crying kid, which quickly went viral. 

Kohli slammed the woman in the video for terrorizing the kid in the name of education.

After Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa also shared the video appealing parents to not to indulge in child abuse. 

The little one in the video has been identified as Bollywood singer-composer Toshi's 3-year-old niece, Haya.  

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Toshi said, "Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan don't know about us. We know about our child better. Haya’s nature is such that after being scolded, the next minute she runs off to play. But, because of her nature if we don’t push her, she won't study."

Toshi added that it’s important for the child to learn, and it’s okay for one to overlook the tantrums of the child if it’s the question of education. "The homework she gets in nursery, of learning numbers, she’ll never be able to learn."

He further added that no one should form a judgement about the parenting techniques of his sister after viewing a 1.5 min video.

