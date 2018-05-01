CSK regain top spot, DD continue propping up IPL 2018 points table after Matchday 24

Chennai beat Delhi at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Monday to go back on top of the 2018 IPL standings.

With their sixth loss in eight games, Delhi found themselves in an impossible position as regards their play-off chances. CSK, on the other hand, registered their sixth win in eight matches and overtook Hyderabad on the table.

Here is how all eight teams are placed in the standings after Matchday 24.

TEAM M W L T P NRR

CSK 8 6 2 0 12 0.553

SRH 8 6 2 0 12 0.514

KXIP 7 5 2 0 10 0.228

KKR 8 4 4 0 8 0.110

RR 7 3 4 0 6 -0.751

MI 7 2 5 0 4 0.033

RCB 7 2 5 0 4 -0.447

DD 8 2 6 0 4 -0.509

Talking about the only match of the day... Chennai beat Delhi fairly comprehensively.

Chasing a mammoth 212 to win after Shane Watson (78) and MS Dhoni (51*) shone for CSK, Delhi lost early wickets and were never really in the game thereafter. Young batsman Rishabh Pant tried to make a match of it with 79 off 45 balls -- studded with seven fours and four sixes -- but once he was sent back by IPL debutant Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over, it was a matter of time before the visitors succumbed to yet another defeat this season.

Vijay Shankar did score 54 not out off 31 balls against all expectations but in all fairness that only helped narrow the margin of defeat as Delhi finished their innings on 198/5 in 20 overs.