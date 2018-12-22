Dale Steyn is Proteas' best-ever bowler: Faf du Plessis

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis has described pacer Dale Steyn as the country's best-ever bowler as he could not conceal his excitement to see the latter operating in the opening Test of the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan.

"I think he is South Africa's best ever bowler," Sport24 quoted Du Plessis, as saying.

The 35-year-old bowler is most likely to spearhead South Africa's bowling attack alongside Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada in the first Pakistan Test, beginning Boxing Day (December 26) at SuperSport Park,Centurion.

Steyn, who managed to add just two wickets during his side's two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, is just a wicket away from snapping Shaun Pollock's record to become the leading wicket-taker in South African Test history.

Reflecting on the same, Du Plessis said that breaking the record at home would be a different experience for Steyn all together.

"If he broke the record in Sri Lanka there would have been nobody to celebrate with him.This way, in South Africa, he will be in front of all of his family and friends," the skipper said.

Du Plessis further hinted that Steyn might give up playing white-ball cricket after the 2019 World Cup, however, adding that the pacer still has a lot to offer in the longest format of the game.