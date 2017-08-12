close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dale Steyn may not be seen at Test level again, says Faf du Plessis

Steyn's long absence has been hurting the Proteas, especially after Vernon Philander was plagued with one as well. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 20:34
Dale Steyn may not be seen at Test level again, says Faf du Plessis
Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has been out of action since his shoulder injury during the Australia series last year. 

His long absence has been hurting the Proteas, especially after Vernon Philander was plagued with one as well. 

Test skipper Faf du Plessis has made a bold statement that Steyn may not be seen at a Test level again, as he continues to battle with injuries. 

However, the skipper is hopeful that the pacer returns to the squad ahead of their Bangladesh series. 

Du Plessis said, "It's all about his injury. To come back and bowl 145-150km/h will make it a difficult task to play Test cricket again."

"But I'm hoping he does come back because in England having his experience would have been as valuable as having Morne (Morkel) and Vern there."

"You don’t replace those guys. I'm hoping he’ll make a return for us, especially in the Test team, but he’s got a lot of work to do to get back."

Earlier, Stey had also spoken about his injury and said, "My recovery is going well but it is taking a little longer than I expected it to."

He added, "I am able to do a lot of things, like running, hiking and gym work, but bowling is not one of them, and I won’t be ready in time (for the England tour). Obviously, one of the reasons for me playing with the A side was so that I could get some match fitness before the Tests. So, before that Bangladesh series, I will need to play a bit."

TAGS

Dale SteynFaf du PlessisTest cricketcricket news

From Zee News

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina under scanner ahead of Sri Lanka ODIs
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina under scanner ahead of Sri Lanka...

Virender Sehwag trolls himself on Twitter by remembering a forgettable feat
cricket

Virender Sehwag trolls himself on Twitter by remembering a...

Gorakhpur Tragedy: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir express anguish over death of children in hospital
cricket

Gorakhpur Tragedy: Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir express...

WATCH: Jack Leaning takes stunning one-handed catch in NatWest T20 Blast
cricket

WATCH: Jack Leaning takes stunning one-handed catch in NatW...

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: India ride of Dhawan-Rahul record opening stand to post 329/6 on Day 1
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: India ride of Dhawan-Rahul record open...

Here’s the world record that Usain Bolt is chasing during his farewell race
Other Sports

Here’s the world record that Usain Bolt is chasing during h...

Zinedine Zidane signs three-year contract extension at Real Madrid
Football

Zinedine Zidane signs three-year contract extension at Real...

Batting riches will give selectors headache for ODI team selection against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Batting riches will give selectors headache for ODI team se...

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech hails &#039;beautiful&#039; Leicester game
Football

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech hails 'beautiful' Le...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video