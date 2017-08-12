Dale Steyn may not be seen at Test level again, says Faf du Plessis

New Delhi: South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has been out of action since his shoulder injury during the Australia series last year.

His long absence has been hurting the Proteas, especially after Vernon Philander was plagued with one as well.

Test skipper Faf du Plessis has made a bold statement that Steyn may not be seen at a Test level again, as he continues to battle with injuries.

However, the skipper is hopeful that the pacer returns to the squad ahead of their Bangladesh series.

Du Plessis said, "It's all about his injury. To come back and bowl 145-150km/h will make it a difficult task to play Test cricket again."

"But I'm hoping he does come back because in England having his experience would have been as valuable as having Morne (Morkel) and Vern there."

"You don’t replace those guys. I'm hoping he’ll make a return for us, especially in the Test team, but he’s got a lot of work to do to get back."

Earlier, Stey had also spoken about his injury and said, "My recovery is going well but it is taking a little longer than I expected it to."

He added, "I am able to do a lot of things, like running, hiking and gym work, but bowling is not one of them, and I won’t be ready in time (for the England tour). Obviously, one of the reasons for me playing with the A side was so that I could get some match fitness before the Tests. So, before that Bangladesh series, I will need to play a bit."