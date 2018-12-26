Dale Steyn surpasses Shaun Pollock to become South Africa’s highest Test wicket-taker

Fast-bowler Dale Steyn became the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket for South Africa when he picked his 422nd wicket during the first Test against Pakistan, overtaking none other than legendary cricketer Shaun Pollock.

Steyn dismissed Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman to achieve the tally in 89 Tests over the course of a career that has spanned 14 years so far. Pollock on the other hand, picked 421 wickets in 108 Tests.

The 35-year-old cricketer enjoys an extraordinary strike rate of 42, which is the sixth-best amongst all bowlers who have bowled atleast two thousand deliveries.

However, Steyn had earlier expressed that he was not simply motivated by the idea of overtaking Pollock, and wanted to achieve a bigger goal.

“I have a lot more wickets in me than just one more. I haven’t saved myself just to take one more wicket than Polly (Pollock). There is a bigger goal at the end of the day," said Steyn ahead of the first Test at his home ground in Centurion.

"I do think it will be a beautiful thing to happen, if it happens. It has taken a long time and these records are great things to achieve. I will be highly honoured, but I will get back to my mark and try to take the next one," he added.