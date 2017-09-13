close
Danielle Wyatt gives a fitting reply after being trolled over bat gifted by Virat Kohli

Wyatt became famous in India after proposing Kohli during the World T20 in Bangladesh. Later, Delhi-lad gifted her a bat in Derbyshire during a warm-up game between India and England the same year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 12:23
Danielle Wyatt gives a fitting reply after being trolled over bat gifted by Virat Kohli
Twitter (Danni_Wyatt) | PTI

New Delhi: England women's cricket team star Danielle Wyatt, who was trolled for misspelling Virat Kohli's name after being gifted a bat from the Indian skipper, hit back clarifying what exactly happened.

The 26-year-old, who famously had poposed Kohli for marriage in 2014, revealed that the name was actually written by the Indian star's batmaker and not her.

The all-rounder had recently tweeted about her intentions of finally using the bat gifted by Kohli, but the responses were't on the lines of what she would have thought of. Many of Kohli's fans targeted her for writing the wrong spelling of his name on the bat.

She became famous in India after proposing Kohli during the World T20 in Bangladesh. Later, Delhi-lad gifted her a bat in Derbyshire during a warm-up game between India and England the same year.

Wyatt was also played her part in England's World Cup winning squad, which defeated India by 11 runs in a close encounter at the Lords Cricket Ground.

Danielle WyattVirat KohliTwitter reactionVirat Kohli batcricket news

