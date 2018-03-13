Danni Wyatt once sent Virat Kohli a marriage proposal, now eyes punishing India with his bat

Danni Wyatt is an England cricketer who stunned the cricketing world in 2014 with her marriage proposal to Virat Kohli after the Indian batsman's terrific 72 against South Africa in the World T20 in Bangladesh.

"Kholi [sic] marry me," the 26-year-old had written on Twitter.

In an interview to espncricinfo, Wyatt recalled the madness that followed her tweet and her meeting with Kohli later that year in England.

"Ten minutes later [after the tweet], I picked my phone up and I've got 1000s of favourites and retweets, it's all over Indian news, they're emailing my dad at home.

"When we met, he said to me: 'You can't do things like that on Twitter! They take things seriously!' I was like, 'okay. Sorry!'"

Kohli then gifted her a bat, which she said she will be using in a T20I tri-series later this month, involving India and Australia.

Wyatt, who scored a 57-ball 100 against Australia last year to become first T20I woman centurion for England, calls Kohli's gift "a beast" and has high hopes.

"The bat I hit the century with broke not long ago. So now I'll be using Virat's."

We don't know if she meant to issue a warning there but in light of Kohli's wedding to Anushka Sharma last year and the proverb "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned", both India and Australia, especially India, will do well not to take her lightly and better start battening down the hatches.