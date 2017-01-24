Darren Lehmann slams Kevin Pietersen, says doesn't want to listen to his excuses any more

New Delhi: Australian legend Darren Lehmann took to twitter to advice BBL outfit Melbourne stars to get rid of former England star Kevin Pietersen from next season onwards.

Lehmann even branded Pietersen as an overpaid player and even tagged him on twitter to ensure the latter sees it.

@KP24 @tensporttv @BBL time for stars to move KP on ,spent to much money on him and didn't win. Don't want to listen to his excuses anymore. — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) January 24, 2017

Lehmann even said that didn’t “want to listen to his excuses anymore”, criticizing the ex-England star for slamming an umpiring decision.

Pietersen had also made comments on the WACA pitch for the semi-final showdown, calling it the slowest pitch he has played on at the venue. He made just five off 10 balls before being dismissed.