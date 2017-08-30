close
David Warner buries sub-continent hatchet, slams second Test ton in Asian sub-continent

Warner scored the bulk of 112 runs as the visitors advanced to 171-4 at stumps on the fourth day after losing three wickets for 10 runs.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:59
David Warner buries sub-continent hatchet, slams second Test ton in Asian sub-continent
IANS

New Delhi: Australian opener David Warner survives Bangaldesh's spin-onslaught to slam 19th Test century, his second in Asian sub-continent.

Warner scored the bulk of 112 runs as the visitors advanced to 171-4 at stumps on the fourth day after losing three wickets for 10 runs, since begining their chase of 265 to win the opening in Mirpur.

Ahead of the start of Test series between Bangaldesh and Australia, if there was special focus on any batsman, it was David Warner who poseses a poor record on Asian pitches, which offer a fair advantage to spin bowling.

Warner averages 60.11 per innings in Australia as opener. However, his average gets reduced to 37.40 when opening the inning away from and is barely half his at-home return (30.68) from his 25 innings as a Test opener in Asia, where he has posted only one century which came in Dubai against Pakistan.

Warner and Smith, together, forged a stubborn 130-run stand for the third wicket to keep Australia's hopes of successfully completing the tricky 265-run chase alive. But the left-hander fell to Shakib-al-Hasan and Smith soon followed him after falling prey to the same bowler.

Earlier, Nathan Lyon kept Australia in the contest, claiming six for 82 to help bowl out Bangladesh for 221 after the hosts had resumed on 45 for one.

The off-spinner dismissed Taijul Islam and Imrul Kayes cheaply but Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim added 68 runs for the fourth wicket to stretch their overall lead.

Tamim celebrated his 50th test appearance by hitting his second fifty of the match, his fluent 78 including eight boundaries.

Usman Khawaja bowled the first over after the lunch break -- his first deliveries in international cricket -- but it was Lyon who damaged Bangladesh after Pat Cummins had dismissed Tamim with a sharply rising delivery.

The off-spinner accounted for the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan and Sabbir Rahman, whose straight drive Lyon deflected onto the stumps at the non-striker`s end to run out Mushfiqur for 41.

Australia`s tricky chase got off to a poor start with Matt Renshaw, who had top-scored for the team in the first innings with 45, trapped leg-before to Mehidy Hasan for five and Khawaja fell for one for the second time in the match.

After 57 overs, the Aussies stand on 199/7, needing 66 runs to win the match with 3 wickets in hand.

