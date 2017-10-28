David Warner comparing Ashes to war is 'extreme', says Joe Root

New Delhi: Australia vice-captain started a war of words ahead of Ashes when he described playing cricket as "war" and spoke of his "hatred" for England.

"The history, the pride that is at stake. As soon as you step on that line it's war," Warner had said.

"You try and get into a battle as quick as you can. I try and look in the opposition's eye and work out how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him."

"You've got to find that spark in yourself to really take it to the opposition. You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to get some sort of hatred about them."

However, Warner for using combative language in the lead-up to the Ashes, but insisted that players need to have "some inward anger" on the field.

Former English opener Marcus Trescothick subsequently condemned Warner's remarks. "It's pathetic. To come out with those sort of comments is not needed," he told the BBC.

Now, England captain Joe Root has said that it was "extreme" of Australia adversary Warner to compare the upcoming Ashes series to "war".

"It's a competitive sport, everyone goes out there desperate to do well, desperate to win, I would never refer to it as war, I think that's a bit extreme," Root said.

Warner was banned by Australia for part of their 2013 tour of England after punching Root in a Birmingham bar.

"You know what you get with David," said Root. "

What you see is what you get. He's passionate, he wants to do well for his country and it's going to be a very entertaining series."

Ashes-holders England fly out to Australia on Saturday, with the first of a five-Test series starting in Brisbane on November 23.