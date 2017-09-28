David Warner completes century of ODI matches in Bengaluru

New Delhi: David Warner has completed a century of ODI matches in his eight-year long career in the 50-overs format. One must note that it has taken him long to get there considering that he has had both form issues as well as discipline problems which made sure that he was not always in the playing eleven.

Warner completed the ton when he turned out for the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Warner is simply a remarkable ODI player. As an ODI batsman, he has been superior to the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Virender Sehwag since he has a far better average than the other famed aggressive dashers at the top of the order.

While the Gilchrists and the Sehwags of the world averaged well below 40, Warner has an average in the mid-40s to go with a strike-rate in the late-90s.

Warner will be the key in the remaining matches for Australia on the ongoing Indian tour. Australia have lost three consecutive ODI games but have five matches pending on the tour (including the ongoing Bengaluru ODI). After the game on Thursday, Australia will have the fifth ODI as well as three T20s to play over the next few days.