David Warner congratulates Shikhar Dhawan on his knock of 190 vs Sri Lanka

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 14:45
David Warner congratulates Shikhar Dhawan on his knock of 190 vs Sri Lanka
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan's scintillating 190 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday put him at par with batting greats like Sir Don Bradman and Virender Sehwag. 

Dhawan scored 126 runs between lunch and tea session as the Indian opener became only the third batsman after Bradman and Sehwag in the history of Test cricket to score 100-plus runs in a session twice. 

Impressed by the exploits of the Indian opener, Australia vice-captain David Warner took to Twitter to praise his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate.

"Well played to @SDhawan25 awesome to see him go well. Love Sri Lanka what a place," Warner wrote.

Dhawan was quick to reply to his IPL franchise skipper, "Thanks david fr ur wishes man!!"

Both, Dhawan and Warner, have been opening the innings together for SRH in IPL and they share a very good friendship.

India scored 600 in their first innings. Centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Dhawan gave the visitors a base and good batting performances from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya put them in a commanding position at the close of the first innings. 

TAGS

India vs Sri Lanka 1st TestIND vs SL 1st TestShikhar DhawanDavid Warnercricket news

From Zee News

