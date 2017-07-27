David Warner congratulates Shikhar Dhawan on his knock of 190 vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan's scintillating 190 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday put him at par with batting greats like Sir Don Bradman and Virender Sehwag.

Dhawan scored 126 runs between lunch and tea session as the Indian opener became only the third batsman after Bradman and Sehwag in the history of Test cricket to score 100-plus runs in a session twice.

Impressed by the exploits of the Indian opener, Australia vice-captain David Warner took to Twitter to praise his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate.

"Well played to @SDhawan25 awesome to see him go well. Love Sri Lanka what a place," Warner wrote.

Well played to @SDhawan25 awesome to see him go well. Love Sri Lanka what a place. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 26, 2017

Dhawan was quick to reply to his IPL franchise skipper, "Thanks david fr ur wishes man!!"

Thanks david fr ur wishes man!! — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 26, 2017

Both, Dhawan and Warner, have been opening the innings together for SRH in IPL and they share a very good friendship.

India scored 600 in their first innings. Centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Dhawan gave the visitors a base and good batting performances from Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya put them in a commanding position at the close of the first innings.