David Warner expresses his delight as Cricket Australia reaches consensus with Australian Cricketers’ Association on pay deal

David Warner was one of the first people to react as it brings to an end several days of uncertainty. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 13:31
David Warner expresses his delight as Cricket Australia reaches consensus with Australian Cricketers’ Association on pay deal

New Delhi: It has taken several months, even left the national and domestic players unemployed for over 30 days. But Cricket Australia has finally reached a consensus with the Australian Cricketers’ Association over the pay dispute. Both parties have agreed over a new deal which will see the players get 30 per cent revenue which amounts to AUD 500 million over five years.

David Warner was one of the first people to react as it brings to an end several days of uncertainty. Warner tweeted, “Great outcome to retain the revenue share for all players now and in the future while supporting the games grassroots.”

He further added, “Looking forward to getting back out on the park and doing what we love, playing cricket. Thanks everyone for your support.”

CEO of Cricket Australia James Sunderland was also quick to react and was quoted to be saying by Foxsports, “It will allow players to be contracted immediately. Relationships with the game have been tested and I know that has been a bit of a turn-off for fans.”

He further said, “Both parties acknowledge and regret that. We are restoring certainty and beginning to repair relationships, especially with the fans. We want the focus to be back on the cricket. These agreements are complex and important to both parties. So it’s understandable at times they will be difficult.”

