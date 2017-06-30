Pay dispute: David Warner gets job offers on Twitter as Australian cricketers' contracts expires on June 30

New Delhi: Approximately 200 Australian cricketers are set to be unemployed as a Memorandum of Understanding between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) is going to expire with effect from Friday night.

The board and the players are at loggerheads over the proposed end to the revenue-sharing model that has been in place for 20 years.

Australia vice-captain David Warner had claimed earlier this month that top Aussie cricketers would head overseas and join foreign Twenty20 leagues if a new pay deal had not been agreed by the June 30 deadline.

Warner had said that an "extreme" case could see uncontracted players not participating in next summer's Ashes series, although he had hoped that situation would not eventuate.

Warner, who is the highest profile player to speak on the pay issue, called it a sad day for cricket and expressed that he wants to play but not until a decision is made in the favour of the players.

Now that the deadline is just hours away, fans across the world started extending their support to the swashbuckling left-hander, with some even offering him jobs.

@davidwarner31 if you're on the lookout for a job these days my lawns could do with a bit of a cut, I'll pay you $60. Hope that helps — Blair neill (@Bneill373) June 30, 2017

@davidwarner31 Skipper, get into IPL as local player . You will get at least 15 Cr in auction. — K D Reddy (@BeingKDR) June 30, 2017

Warner took to Twitter to thank them for their support and job offers.

See some of his replies here:

@davidwarner31 it's unbelievable to be in this position, fans are with the players no matter what — deano (@deank88) June 30, 2017

Thanks Deano we appreciate the support. We will continue to get what's fair. #fairshare https://t.co/lsHTCzO2jA — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 30, 2017

When the clock strikes 12 cricket comes to a grinding halt. D-Day for Aussie cricketers https://t.co/LVwgMUQseG — Peter Lalor (@plalor) June 30, 2017

Very sad Pete very sad. https://t.co/DmyrqrQTrU — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 30, 2017

@davidwarner31 whatever CA decided on Future of Australia ! U r a legend boss ! They can't even in dreams think about losing ur contracts ! — SuyogReddy (@suyogreddy1) June 30, 2017

Thanks buddy. It's a sad day for cricket https://t.co/ghZX6JxwHP — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 30, 2017

@davidwarner31 Love from India mate. Hope things get sorted soon. We Indians love to see Superstars playing against us And you're one such! — Vaibhav Seshanand (@whybow) June 30, 2017

We appreciate all your support from India. https://t.co/nd35bzmX3a — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 30, 2017

Australia's cricketers also face the prospect of being unable to play in ICC-sanctioned, money-making events like the Indian Premier League.

The Ashes series will be at threat if the situation is not advanced before November, a point that David Warner has made in several interviews recently. The five-Test series against England is scheduled to begin November 23 in Brisbane.