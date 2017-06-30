close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pay dispute: David Warner gets job offers on Twitter as Australian cricketers' contracts expires on June 30

Over 200 Aussie cricketers are set to get unemployed on stroke of midnight today as their contracts expires tonight.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 17:56
Pay dispute: David Warner gets job offers on Twitter as Australian cricketers&#039; contracts expires on June 30
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Approximately 200 Australian cricketers are set to be unemployed as a Memorandum of Understanding between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) is going to expire with effect from Friday night.

The board and the players are at loggerheads over the proposed end to the revenue-sharing model that has been in place for 20 years.

Australia vice-captain David Warner had claimed earlier this month that top Aussie cricketers would head overseas and join foreign Twenty20 leagues if a new pay deal had not been agreed by the June 30 deadline. 

Warner had said that an "extreme" case could see uncontracted players not participating in next summer's Ashes series, although he had hoped that situation would not eventuate.

Warner, who is the highest profile player to speak on the pay issue, called it a sad day for cricket and expressed that he wants to play but not until a decision is made in the favour of the players.

Now that the deadline is just hours away, fans across the world started extending their support to the swashbuckling left-hander, with some even offering him jobs.

Warner took to Twitter to thank them for their support and job offers.

See some of his replies here:

Australia's cricketers also face the prospect of being unable to play in ICC-sanctioned, money-making events like the Indian Premier League.

The Ashes series will be at threat if the situation is not advanced before November, a point that David Warner has made in several interviews recently. The five-Test series against England is scheduled to begin November 23 in Brisbane.

TAGS

Cricket AustraliaDavid Warner

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s wife Aesha joins Instagram, gets warm welcome
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha joins Instagram, gets warm...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: After Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana shuts down reporter with brilliant response
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: After Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandh...

GST effect! Watching an IPL match in stadium to become costlier after July 1
cricket

GST effect! Watching an IPL match in stadium to become cost...

SEE PIC: Cristiano Ronaldo introduces &#039;two new loves&#039; of his life to world
Football

SEE PIC: Cristiano Ronaldo introduces 'two new loves...

Gunners fans must get behind Arsene Wenger: Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis
Football

Gunners fans must get behind Arsene Wenger: Arsenal chief e...

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray vs Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic in potential semi-final clashes
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray vs Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video