David Warner gets landmark century in Chittagong, Twitterati raises toast as Australia surge ahead

By Mahim Gupta

New Delhi: In an intriguing battle unfolding between Bangladesh and Australia in the second Test in Chittagong, David Warner stole the show with a landmark ton. Warner scored his 20th Test match ton on Day 3 of the Test on Wednesday.

It is interesting that Warner showed a streak of tremendous patience as he took 209 balls to get to his century. It is far and away his slowest century in Test match cricket.

Certainly not bad for an explosive opener whose previous slowest ton was off 154 balls (against India in Adelaide in 2014) and who has a carer strike-rate of over 77.

This century also made sure that Warner almost completed the process of resurrecting his reputation as a batsman who struggles in Asia. This was Warner’s third ton in Asia (albeit in his 15th match on the continent) and his second of the series (he also scored one in the first Test).

Another ton for #davidwarner ...!!! Truly a class player.#BANvAUS — Kamalika Basu (@KamalikaBasu) September 6, 2017

Congrats @davidwarner31 This one was for every1 who called him 'Flat pitch Bull' :P #BANvAUS — Ankita The Rockstar (@anku36rocks) September 6, 2017

He's matured a lot as a batsman India will have tough time againt @davidwarner31 in coming days — Ronald Chettiar (@chirpyronny) September 6, 2017

Warner is the most ubderrated cricketer of the present lot. — travelfreak (@travelfreak8) September 6, 2017

Warner has a tremendous record as far as getting tons is concerned. He has taken only 66 matches to bring up 20 Test match century. Twitterati expectedly bowed down to the left-hander’s exploits in the series after the performance on Wednesday.

At the time of filing this story, Australia were in a commanding position in the Test match. They were trailing Bangladesh by only 27 runs, having seven wickets in hand. While Bangladesh were bundled out for 305 in their first innings, Australia were 278 for three as some play was lost due to bad weather on Day 3 of the match. Australia are meanwhile 1-0 down in the two-Test match series.