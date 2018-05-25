David Warner pays tribute to wife's courage after miscarriage revelation

Australian cricketer David Warner, currently serving a ban for his involvement in a ball-tampering row, has praised wife Candice for showing exemplary courage in the face of severe backlash for the family.

Disgraced and sent home from South Africa after he, captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were found guilty of ball-tampering, it has been a tumultous few months for Warner and his family. Always in the media glare, Candice recently revealed she had had a miscarriage shortly after the entire incident took place.

While Candice's revelation has garnered her some sympathy, it is her bravery that has Warner impressed. The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of his family with a caption that hailed Candice's courage. "My wife my rock has endured pain, disappointment, regrets in her past and so many highs and lows but the courage Candice has shown in recent months is a testament to the qualities she has as a mother, person, friend and wife," his message read. "Im grateful everyday I get to call her my wife and my soulmate, I wouldn’t want it any other way."

Candice, a former athlete herself, has two daughters with Warner and has called for their privacy to be respected. While she has also said that Warner deeply regrets what happened on the South Africa tour, the entire incident has taken a massive toll the entire family. Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly about her miscarriage, she termed it 'heartbreaking.'

"The ordeal from the public humiliations to the ball-tampering had taken its toll and, from that moment, we decided nothing will impact our lives like that again."

While Warner now would be off the international cricket pitch for a year, he is reportedly set to play the Sydney grade season with Randwick Petersham. He recently also wished the Hyderabad team, which he was going to captain had the ball-tampering incident not happened, for its matches in IPL.