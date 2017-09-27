David Warner responds to Rodney Hogg’s favouritism accusation

New Delhi: David Warner has reacted to Rodney Hogg’s accusation regarding favouritism in the selection of the Australian team. Warner had a measured response to Hogg’s claim that captain Steve Smith is selecting his friends.

The Aussie vice-captain Warner of course rubbished the accusation, saying that it is the selectors who pick the team. Warner reacted to the controversy ahead of the Bengaluru ODI on Thursday.

Australia are under the pump in the ongoing ODI series versus India where they have lost the first three games in the five-match contest. The Bengaluru ODI will be the fourth match of the series.

Warner was quoted to be saying by PTI, "Everyone is going to have their opinions and they are entitled to have their opinions. I don't know from where all these theories crop up from. It is up to the selectors to pick the team and at the end of the day, if you are picked up, you go out there and give your best. That is how it always has been."

Hogg had earlier claimed, "They are picking their mates. Smith shouldn't be a selector. (Ashton) Agar's been pushed through and (Hilton) Cartwright's still there. We saw (Nic) Maddinson get selected (he's) a mate, he's one of Steve Smith's mates. You can't pick bloody mates."